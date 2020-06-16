Alameda County elementary school teacher arrested for weapons, drug possession

SAN LORENZO, Calif. (KRON) – Alameda County Sheriff’s detectives say they arrested an elementary school teacher for weapons and drug possession.

The sheriff’s office posted on Twitter Monday night saying they found 48-year-old Robert Stimson with several assault weapons and methamphetamine.

Stimson is a 4th grade teacher at Grant Elementary School in San Lorenzo.

No other details have been released at this time.

