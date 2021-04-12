These Bay Area counties already expanded vaccine eligibility to everyone 16+

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Another Bay Area county is expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to residents 16 and up.

In a tweet, the Alameda County Health Care Services Agency said appointments are available to all residents ages 16 and up.

“Pfizer is approved for 16+ and J&J and Moderna for 18+. Hope to see you for a vaccine appointment soon!” the county tweeted.

Last week, Alameda County had expanded vaccine eligibility to residents in certain zip codes.

San Francisco and Santa Clara counties also are offering vaccine appointments to those 16+.

The announcement comes just days before the state’s April 15 designation date for when anyone 16 and over can get the vaccine.