Alameda County expands vaccine eligibility to these zip codes

A man steps our of his vechile for his Covid-19 vaccination administered by members of the National Guard on the opening day of a new mass Covid-19 vaccination site established between the federal government and the state on February 16, 2021 on the campus at California State University of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California. – The CSULA site, along with a similar site at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum, will be co-run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the state of California through the governor’s Office of Emergency Services and is expected to have an ultimate capacity of administering 6,000 doses per day in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — People ages 16 and above in certain zip codes in Alameda County are eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations.

The county announced residents who live in one of the following zip codes are currently eligible for vaccination: 94601, 94603, 94605, 94606, 94607, 94621, 94541, 94544, 94545, 94577, 94578, 94580.

Additionally, those age 16 and older who are deemed to be at the very highest risk due to health conditions are eligible to receive the vaccine.

People age 50 and above, certain essential workers, and others are also eligible for the vaccine.

You can find a more detailed description on who is eligible at the county’s website.