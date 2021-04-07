Alameda County expands vaccine eligibility to these zip codes

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — People ages 16 and above in certain zip codes in Alameda County are eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations.
The county announced residents who live in one of the following zip codes are currently eligible for vaccination: 94601, 94603, 94605, 94606, 94607, 94621, 94541, 94544, 94545, 94577, 94578, 94580.
Additionally, those age 16 and older who are deemed to be at the very highest risk due to health conditions are eligible to receive the vaccine.
People age 50 and above, certain essential workers, and others are also eligible for the vaccine.
You can find a more detailed description on who is eligible at the county’s website.