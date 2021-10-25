Alameda County Fair reopens following weekend storm

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) – The Alameda County Fair is back in full swing after the weekend storm.

Organizers were forced to cancel on Sunday because of safety concerns.

Some vendors returned to find their booths had been damaged by the strong winds and heavy rain.

Fair workers were able to get things cleaned up pretty quickly to reopen Monday night.

The fair has hit a few snags since the start of the pandemic but now they’re ready to get going again.

The carnival rides and vendors were drying out following a super soaking. The severe weather brought on by an atmospheric river blew around displays and tents as well as tossing around some stuffed prizes.

Alameda County Fairgrounds spokesperson Tiffany Cadrette says the clean-up was thankfully manageable to welcome people back on Monday.

The fair was canceled last year because of the pandemic and this year the summer start had to be pushed to fall as the grounds were being used as a COVID-19 vaccination site.

Fair-goers say they’re glad to be back. Pig races and the quintessential fair food is on full display, bringing back those familiar smells and feelings.

The bright lights on the rides and concession stand to let people know they’re back open for business.

Weather is not much of a concern for the rest of the week.

Masks outside are optional for attendees.

The local experience is something some families have been waiting for.

There’s a series of events happening throughout this week including nightly concerts and family-friendly movies.

The fair runs through Halloween.