Alameda County Fair returns to Pleasanton Oct. 22

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – We’re just days away from the Alameda County Fair returning to its first in-person event since the pandemic began.

Back in April, it was announced the fair would be returning to a limited in-person event in October.

The fair will be held Oct. 22 to 31 in Pleasanton at its regular location on Pleasanton Avenue.

According to the fair website, capacity is limited and tickets will be sold by the day for safety measures amid the pandemic.

The fair will run Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets start at $18 for adults and $15 for seniors and children. Military members get and veterans get in free all day, every day with valid ID.

Some of the performers in this year’s concert lineup include Night Ranger, Lenny Williams, Smash Mouth, and WAR.

Find out more information on the Alameda County Fair website.