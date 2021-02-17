Alameda County Fairgrounds open for COVID vaccinations

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Alameda County Fairgrounds is giving space for residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine through the county and private providers.

But be sure to have an appointment before dropping by the Pleasanton vaccination site starting Wednesday.

As of now, Sutter Health will be there vaccinating only its patients who are at least 65 years old and up. Stanford Health Care – ValleyCare and the Alameda County Health Department are vaccinating both healthcare workers and people ages 65 and up.

The health department said its vaccinations are by invitation-only for now, but eligible people can book an appointment with the private providers.

Courtesy: Alameda County Fairgrounds

Officials maintain that doses are limited, but once the supply increases they expect a lot more visitors coming to the vaccination site.