Alameda County Firefighters oppose mandatory vaccination for members

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The Alameda County Firefighters, IAFF Local 55, released a statement on Friday announcing that they oppose mandating COVID-19 vaccines to their members.

Local 55 stands with the Sacramento Area Firefighters who recently stated their position on vaccine mandates and support the right to personal choice.

“Our members right to choose their medical decisions is not black and white and should never be mandatory,” the Alameda County statement read.

Officials say that crews have navigated this pandemic making sure that the community is protected, and that will continue.

Local 55 says there are options for their members to help keep the community safe, and mandatory vaccinations is not one of them.

“Our members have valid and significant concerns about their medical choice being taken from them. Each member should be allowed to make the right choice for themselves and their families without fear of discipline or termination,” Local 55 President Sean Burrows said.

In addition, the Alameda County Supervisor David Haubert shared a statement showing support for the firefighters:

“Our firefighters have been on the frontline serving our citizens from the start of this pandemic. I have total faith in them to continue to serve our citizens in the most professional and safest possible way while always allowing the men and women of the Alameda County Firefighters to make the right medical choice for them and their families.”