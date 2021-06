ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Duck, duck, cute🐥!!!

The Alameda County Fire Department successfully rescued some baby ducks in Castro Valley on Memorial Day.

Station 6C Memorial Day duck rescue in Castro Valley. 🦆 🇺🇸 @alcofirefighters @castrovalleynews pic.twitter.com/0EChhWC9N1 — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) May 31, 2021

Thank you, firefighters! ❤️