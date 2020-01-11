Alameda County firefighters rescue horse that fell into ravine

CASTRO VALLEY (KRON) — Alameda County firefighters responded to Palomares Canyon in Castro Valley following a report of a horse that fell into a ravine.
The horse was about 15 feet down the hill, officials say.
Firefighters were able to successfully pull the horse up the hill.
A local veterinarian then assisted the homeowner with the horse.
Video shows that horse lying down as fire officials carefully watch over the horse.
