Alameda County firefighters rescue horse that fell into ravine

CASTRO VALLEY (KRON) — Alameda County firefighters responded to Palomares Canyon in Castro Valley following a report of a horse that fell into a ravine.

The horse was about 15 feet down the hill, officials say.

Firefighters were able to successfully pull the horse up the hill.

A local veterinarian then assisted the homeowner with the horse.

Video shows that horse lying down as fire officials carefully watch over the horse.