CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters with the Alameda County Fire Department are responding to the scene of a structure fire in Castro Valley, according to a tweet from Alameda County FD. The structure fire is located on the 2000 block of Sydney Way. Engine 26 is in command of the incident according to a tweet from fire officials.

Smoke and fire is visible at the scene, according to fire officials. People are being advised to avoid the area.