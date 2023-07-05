(KRON) — Countless illegal aerial fireworks lit up San Francisco Bay Area skies on July 4 and firefighting crews worked through the night dousing dozens of blazes.

“Alameda County Fire Department had a very busy night last night,” ACFD spokesperson Cheryl Hurd told KRON4. A flurry of 911 calls were made by residents between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 2 a.m. Wednesday.

In Union City, a homeowner reported that embers from illegal fireworks landed in his backyard on Begonia Street at 10:23 p.m. Flames spread from the embers through the backyard as firefighters worked to protect the house.

“The home had extensive amounts of debris in the backyard. It took firefighters an hour and a half to bring it under control,” Hurd said.

At 11:11 p.m., a six-acre fire burned wildland along Lake Chabot Road in Alameda County. The fire threatened a housing development near Arcadian Drive and Arcadian Court. Firefighters with East Bay Regional Parks and Cal Fire protected nearby homes and doused the blaze. The cause of the wildfire is under investigation; however, firefighters suspect fireworks were involved.

Fireworks exploded over the City of Oakland as far as the eye could see. (Video in player above).

The Oakland Fire Department responded to more than 50 fires, including a large brush fire near Crest Avenue and Fontaine Street around 10 p.m.

“It’s a really busy day,” OFD Battalion Chief Ryan Meineke said. “From the flats all the way up to the hills, it’s extremely busy with a lot of calls. Illegal fireworks do a lot of damage.”

Residents had a long night listening to fireworks blasting off around their neighborhoods. Oaklanders expressed frustrations on the Oakland Police Department’s Facebook page and said the explosions sounded like “bombs.” One resident wrote Tuesday night to OPD, “What is being done about the fireworks currently going off everywhere? I called the tip line. Heavy fireworks have been going off for hours in Oakland.”

Violence broke out in Hayward at one fireworks gathering where six people were shot, police said.

Over 400 pounds of illegal fireworks were confiscated across Alameda County on Independence Day, according to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said it took a zero-tolerance approach for illegal fireworks possession.

Contra Costa County firefighters responded to 82 fires Tuesday evening and the majority were ignited by fireworks. One person was seriously injured by a fireworks blast.