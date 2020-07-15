Alameda County gets green light for outdoor dining, opening of Oakland Zoo

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Officials on Wednesday announced that the state has given Alameda County the green light to resume outdoor dining with safety guidelines in place, as well as the OK for the Oakland Zoo to resume outdoor activities.

For outdoor dining, the county has mandated the use of face coverings at ALL times, except only when eating or drinking.

Additionally, places of worship are allowed to hold outdoor services only. Indoor services remain prohibited.

Indoor malls will also be required to close.

Other indoor retail is not impacted at this time.

Officials said the county will remain paused in reopening plans as it remains on the state’s COVID-19 watch list.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

