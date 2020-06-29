ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Alameda County officials are hitting pause on their reopening plan due to an increase in coronavirus cases and hospitalization rates.

Officials said Monday they are extending the timeline for the next phase of reopening and pulling back their request to the Board of Supervisors to support a Variance Attestation on June 30.

Alameda County’s case rate per 100,000 people has increased from 63.2 to 71.1 over the past 7 days, health officials said.

Daily hospitalizations were decreasing through June 22, but since then the county has seen a daily increase in hospitalizations.

“This week and next will be critical for assessing the impact of activities authorized to resume in Alameda County on June 19, and we will continue to closely monitor our data to inform next steps regarding reopening and attestation,” a press release from the county said.

On June 19, the county eased their shelter in place restrictions by allowing outdoor restaurant dining, religious services, indoor and outdoor retail and outdoor fitness classes.

As of Monday afternoon, the county reported 5,762 coronavirus cases and 133 deaths.

