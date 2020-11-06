Alameda County issues public safety warning after series of high profile crimes

SAN LORENZO, Calif. (KRON) — In the East Bay, authorities issued a public safety warning after a series of high profile crimes.

In the last few days, a caravan of thieves struck stores, breaking in and wrecking havoc.

Law enforcement are calling the caravans dangerous.

The Big Five in San Lorenzo is now completely boarded up after what happened and authorities issued a warning.

“They are armed and dangerous, heavy armed, and hundreds of individuals in that caravan,” Sgt. Ray Kelly said.

Alameda County Sheriff Spokesperson Sgt. Ray Kelly said Wednesday night a group looted the store, smashing windows and grabbing whatever they could including ammunition and pellet guns.

In Richmond, 10 to 11 cars stormed into the Exclusive Sneaker store to steal items. One suspect was chased down and arrested in San Francisco, but authorities say dozens of suspects remain outstanding and they believe they are poised to strike again.

“We say this crime spree start right after the election, we are on high alert,” Sgt. Kelly said.

Store employees have removed nearly a dozen items, which a witness – knowledgeable about guns — said looked like rifles.

Oakland’s interim police chief said the caravans seem to be timing their hits, taking advantage of a stretched out staff.

“We see them act, when we are dealing with our items,” Chief Susan Manheimer said.

Again, they are considered armed and dangerous and if you encounter, call 911 immediately.

