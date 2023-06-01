(KRON) — An Alameda County judge was robbed at gunpoint Thursday morning in Oakland, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) confirmed to KRON4. Authorities said the robbery happened around 8:50 a.m. at a parking garage at 13th Street and Madison Street, which is right outside of the Alameda County courthouse.

The suspects stole the unidentified judge’s “personal belongings.” The judge was not injured.

The suspects were described to be three males wearing masks, authorities said. No other information was immediately available.

ACSO says anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact 510-667-7721.

