Alameda County leaders want gun violence declared a health emergency

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Several mass shootings in the Bay Area in less than a month and now a desperate plea to curb gun violence and save lives.

On Thursday, Black and Brown Bay Area community leaders joined together to call on Alameda County officials to declare gun violence a public health crisis.

The declaration would come with much needed resources.

Oakland violence prevention advocates and community leaders were at Lake Merritt Thursday, the scene of the Juneteenth mass shooting, to call on Alameda County supervisors to declare gun violence a public health state of emergency.

Among the speakers was Pastor Mike McBride who says if the county declares gun violence a public health emergency, federal resources can then be applied to community-based solutions.

“We believe that it is the responsibility of Alameda County to invest American Rescue Plan dollars in the healing and health recovery of Alameda County citizens,” McBride said. “Who, we are in Oakland.”

“The gun violence that we are experiencing is not only affecting its victims and their loved ones,” Dr. Nola Aboelata said. “It is affecting all of us.”

“Until we invest it’s not going to change. Until we invest in jobs. Until we invest in housing supports,” Greg Hodge said. “Until we invest in community workers like Oakland front line healers, like roots community center and all of the other all of the other folks from our community that work in the neighborhood, we won’t see an end to this problem.”

These violence prevention advocates are calling on the Alameda County supervisors to make the declaration. Supervisor Nate Miley sent KRON4 a statement that reads:

“As a county supervisor and nearly 40-year Oakland resident, I’m horrified by the gun violence in our community. Our city and our nation is in crisis. We need better gun laws and we must get assault rifles off of our streets. I support the 2nd amendment however, I fully support declaring a public health emergency, following Oakland’s most violent year yet. I look forward to working with the African American response circle, community based organizations and advocates to address community safety and violence prevention efforts.”

A representative from Alameda County Supervisor Keith Carson’s office confirms that he has placed a resolution on the June 29 board of supervisors meeting declaring gun violence a public health crisis in Alameda County.