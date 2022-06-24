ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Alameda County health officials announced Friday they will be lifting the county’s mask mandate in most indoor public settings, effective 12:01 a.m. on June 25. The county said it will go back to aligning with California’s face masking guidance.

Alameda County health officials cited local COVID-19 trends on their decision to lift the mandate — saying cases have “continued to decline.” In alignment with the state’s guidance, masks will be required for everyone in the county inside health care settings, correctional facilities, homeless shelters, and long-term care facilities.

The lifting of the mandate comes after Alameda County became the only Bay Area county to reinstate an indoor mask mandate, KRON4 reported earlier this month. The order began on June 3 and will end 22 days later on June 25.

KRON On is streaming news live now

“Conditions have stabilized following the sustained increases in case reports and hospitalizations we saw throughout May,” Alameda County Health Officer Dr. Nicholas Moss said in a press release. “While we expect continued impacts from COVID-19 in the coming weeks and masks remain strongly recommended, it is appropriate to step down from the Health Officer masking Order at this time.”