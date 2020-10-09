Alameda County malls, gyms & more businesses now open

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — It’s good to be back.

That’s what people are saying as they lift weights in Alameda County gyms Friday morning after half a year of shutdowns.

“This is my little break before [my baby] wakes up,” one early morning gym-goer, Jose, said. He said it felt good to be around people his own age who share his interest of fitness, while also having time to himself before the father gets back to baby duty.

October 9 is the first day Jose and others like him could skip the home workouts in Alameda County and get back to a regular workout schedule. It’s not quite exactly like pre-pandemic times, however.

The county is still restricting how many people are in the gym at one time to 10% capacity.

But for those that can get in before the gym fills up, it’s more than just a physical workout. It’s about mental health, as well.

“I’m just pumped to actually have something to look forward to besides being home,” Jose said.

For Alameda County residents who were just fine with the gym closures, there are other types of businesses reopening Friday morning.

Museums, Zoos, Galleries, Botanical Gardens (25% capacity)

Outdoor Recording, Live-Streaming, or Broadcast Events

Indoor malls and libraries (25% capacity)

Personal Care Services (Non-Medical Massages, Skin Care, Waxing Services, Tattoo, Piercings, Non-Medical Electrolysis)

Patrons will still be required to wear face masks and keep a safe distance from others.

Latest Stories: