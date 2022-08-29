(BCN) — Two Alameda County nonprofit organizations have been awarded a total of $34 million to help expand facilities for adults with disabilities. The grants come as part of the first distribution of funds through the state’s Community Care Expansion Program, which is ultimately expected to provide $570 million for senior care facilities in California, according to an Aug. 24 statement from the California Department of Social Services.

Bay Area Community Services will receive over $19 million to rehabilitate an existing adult and senior care facility to provide behavioral health services and supportive housing to seniors who are at-risk of, or experiencing, homelessness. Alameda Point Collaborative was awarded $15 million to provide new medical respite beds for Alameda County residents with acute health conditions who are also at risk of, or already experiencing homelessness, according to the news release.

“These much-needed investments will help provide housing for some of the most vulnerable members of our communities,” Department of Social Services Director Kim Johnson said.

The Community Care Expansion Program was launched along with the state’s Behavioral Health Continuum Infrastructure Program with the goal of acquiring, rehabilitating and building new facilities serving residents on Social Security, State Supplementary Payment income, or Cash Assistance Program for Immigrants, as well as other supportive sites.

Both programs are part of the state’s Master Plan for Aging, which seeks to close gaps in care for seniors living with disabilities and provide comprehensive long-term care for seniors and patients with behavioral health issues and other care.

“California’s Master Plan for Aging sets a bold goal: Housing for All Ages and Stages,” said California Department of Aging Director Susan DeMarois. “This significant new investment brings much-needed housing options and alternatives to older adults and people with disabilities throughout our state.”

