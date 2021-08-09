Alameda County offers loans up to $210K for first-time homebuyers

(BCN) – Alameda County announced the opening of applications Monday for more than $12 million in down payment assistance loans for residents seeking to buy their first home.

Applications for the AC Boost loan program, which will disperse loans of up to $210,000 to chosen recipients, will be open through Aug. 30, according to the county.

As many as 70 households will receive loans and recipients must live in, work in or have been displaced from Alameda County in the last 10 years.

“A proven antidote to displacement is sustainable homeownership,” Alameda County Board of Supervisors President Keith Carson said. “AC Boost unlocks the opportunity for more working households to build home equity, put down roots in the community, and have a place their family can call home for years to come.”

The program is funded by the county’s 2016 Measure A1, a $50 million bond aimed at supporting local residents seeking to become homeowners.

The county launched AC Boost in 2019 and its first round of funding has, to date, provided nearly $10 million in loans to 78 households that are seeking to buy a house in the county.

In addition to helping low-income residents buy homes, AC Boost is also intended to help close the racial wealth gap and eliminate the potential for discriminatory housing practices by offering loans to people of color.

According to the county, preferred applicants include first responders, educators and licensed child care providers. Loans are limited to $210,000 for households that earn less than 100 percent of the area median income – which is $125,600 per year for a family of four – and $160,000 for households that earn between 100 percent and 125 percent of the AMI – which is $150,700 per year for a family of four.

Applicants must also be qualified for a first-time mortgage and must not have owned a home in the previous three years, according to the county. Approved loans will also not accrue interest or be subject to minimum monthly payments.

People who are eligible for the AC Boost program are encouraged to visit ACBoost.org or contact (510) 500-8840 or acboosthellohousing.org.