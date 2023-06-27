(KRON) — It is now illegal to even watch a sideshow in Alameda County after the county’s board of supervisors approved an ordinance prohibiting spectators at sideshows. The ordinance passed on Tuesday by a vote of 4 to 1, KRON4 confirmed.

The ordinance prohibits spectators at sideshows, street races and reckless driving exhibitions. Spectators who violate the ordinance could be subject to fines of up to $1,000, a sentence of up to six months in jail, or both.

“Spectators play a part in sideshow events by encouraging, popularizing, and facilitating these events,” the ordinance reads. “Sizable crowds will gather to watch races of side shows. Spectators will often take video recording of these events and post them on social media. This behavior can expose street racing and reckless driving exhibitions to a broader audience and potentially perpetuate the activity and increase its popularity.”

The ordinance also ties sideshow events to violent and property crimes and claims they create “an unsafe environment for communities in which they occur.”

“In Alameda County vehicles at sideshows have caused great bodily injury and death to spectators,” the ordinance states. “This ordinance will provide law enforcement another tool to stop and prevent sideshows and reduce risk in our neighborhoods.”

Sideshows have become a widespread problem across the Bay Area. However, in Oakland recently, there have been a number of particularly large and unruly sideshows. In one recent instance, the Oakland Police Department said it impounded 80 vehicles at a massive sideshow.