Alameda County parents demand schools resume in-person instruction

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) – It’s been nearly a month since schools in Alameda County were given the green light to resume in-person instruction after submitting a reopening plan to the County Office of Education.

The Livermore School District Board is holding a vote on its plans but the decision to move to in-person instruction or stay in distance learning may ultimately depend on the will of the parents.

At least two public school districts in Alameda County have submitted reopening plans for in-person instruction with the County Office of Education and received approval to move forward.

Dozens of private schools in the county have already welcomed students back to class but not the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District.

“I will not stop fighting for my children,” Nobella Baba said.

Nobella Baba has two young daughters in the district and says distance learning is not working for them.

“They both have different struggles and needs that one person, me and their dad, two people, are trying to meet,” Baba said.

Tuesday night, the school board is expected to vote on a plan developed by a 60-person reopening task force.

It lays out a hybrid model to return students back to class no earlier than January 19th.

Baba is circulating a petition that has already received more than 300 signatures to get the district to reopen this year.

Morgan Crinklaw is also a district parent who supports his son and daughter going back to campus.

“There is not a lot of learning that is actually taking place during distance learning. It was designed, I think, to be an interim solution, but it cannot be the default position,” Crinklaw said.

Before submitting a plan to the County Office of Education, the school district has also solicited parents through a survey to determine what they prefer.

There are two choices: Either transition to a hybrid model of education, which would be a mix of in-person instruction in small staggered groups combined with distance learning, or remain in entirely distance learning with the option of limited in-person support hubs until schools reopen fully.

“They put all these disclaimers and caveats around it saying that students might not even go to the same school that they normally go to. So, this is scaring a lot of parents into not supporting sending their kids back,” Crinklaw said

The school district says parents need to vote in favor of a hybrid model by a supermajority in order to move forward with the plan.

The survey will close November 16th.

