Alameda County permits new indoor activities as COVID cases stabilize

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Effective Friday, Oct. 23, more indoor activities will be permitted in Alameda County due to a stabilization in coronavirus case rates, according to county health officials.

At this time, Alameda County remains in the state’s Orange tier of the color-coded Blueprint for a Safer Economy system.

The announcement comes as the county’s case rates, testing positivity, and hospitalizations remain stable.

Under the Orange tier, the following activities may start as soon as this Friday:

Indoor family entertainment centers may open activities that are naturally socially distanced, like bowling alleys and climbing walls (up to 25% capacity)

Indoor dining up to 25% capacity or less than 100 people, whichever is less

Indoor worship services up to 25% capacity or less than 100 people, whichever is less

Indoor movie theaters up to 25% capacity or less than 100 people per screen, whichever is less

Expansion of indoor gyms and fitness enters up to 25% capacity, but indoor pools not permitted to open

Expansion of outdoor non-contact fitness classes up to 20 people, including the instructor

Expansion of wedding and funeral services up to 25% of venue capacity or 100 people, whichever is less

Businesses must implement COVID-19 safety measures.