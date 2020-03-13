Alameda County reports 4 new cases of coronavirus

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Alameda County has confirmed four additional cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number to seven.

Two of the four new cases are the first community-spread cases in the county, according to Alameda health officials.

The other two cases are linked to confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Coronavirus patients have experienced mild to severe respiratory illness, with symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath.

Health officials say more than 80-percent of patients have mild disease.

Alameda County will not be sharing any additional information about these cases.

The county plans to issue an order Thursday, banning gatherings of more than 250 people at the Alameda County Fairgrounds.

In alignment with the CDPH guidance, Alameda County recommends:

All non-essential gatherings of more than 250 people should be cancelled or postponed.

Smaller gatherings should be cancelled or postponed if held in spaces that do not allow social distancing of six feet per person.

Gatherings for people at high risk of complications from COVID-19 should be limited to a maximum of 10 people.

A gathering is defined as any event or convening that brings together people in a single room or single space at the same time, such as an auditorium, stadium, arena, large conference room, meeting hall, or any other indoor or outdoor space.

This guidance does not apply to activities such as attendance at regular school classes, work, or essential services; nor to essential public transport, airplane travel, or stores and malls.

The full CDPH policy can be found here.

