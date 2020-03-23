Alameda County reports first coronavirus-related death

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Alameda County health officials reported the county’s first coronavirus-related death on Monday.
The person was elderly and had underlying health conditions, according to the Alameda County Public Health Department.
The person was infected through community-spread, health officials said.
Alameda County now has 112 cases as of Monday, with evidence of widespread community transmission.
The county’s shelter-in-place order and social distancing for essential activities and businesses remain in effect.
