Alameda County reports first coronavirus-related death

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Alameda County health officials reported the county’s first coronavirus-related death on Monday.

The person was elderly and had underlying health conditions, according to the Alameda County Public Health Department.

The person was infected through community-spread, health officials said.

Alameda County now has 112 cases as of Monday, with evidence of widespread community transmission.

The county’s shelter-in-place order and social distancing for essential activities and businesses remain in effect.

