(KRON) – An Alameda County resident is suspected to be infected with the monkeypox virus, the county’s health care services agency announced June 9.

Just six days ago the first probable case of monkeypox was discovered in a San Francisco resident. There are eight cases in California and 40 nationwide, the agency stated. This particular East Bay patient tested positive for Orthopox, a press release stated, and monkeypox is suspected to be the particular culprit.

“Alameda County is prepared to respond to this and possible future cases,” said Alameda County Health Officer Dr. Nicholas Moss. “Health officials are monitoring updates from the CDC and CDPH as the situation evolves.”

Monkeypox patients may experience flu-like symptoms and a rash on their face, extremities or genital area, the agency stated. It is rarely a severe illness, though Dr. Kavita Trivedi, Alameda County’s communicable disease controller, urges anyone who suspects they have monkeypox “contact their health care provider right away.”

It is mostly spread through direct, close contact with an infected person, or with contact with contaminated clothing or linens.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states in a health advisory that “early data suggest that gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men make up a high number of cases. However, anyone who has been in close contact with someone who has monkeypox is at risk.” People who traveled within the past 21 days to an area where monkeypox cases or exposures have been reported are also advised to be on particular alert.