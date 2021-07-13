Alameda County reports spike in COVID cases

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Alameda County health officials on Tuesday urged those who haven’t been vaccinated yet against the coronavirus to do so now amid an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
In a statement, officials said new cases are impacting those communities where vaccination rates are lowest, including in priority neighborhoods that have already been hit hardest by COVID-19.
Officials said the vast majority of new cases are in unvaccinated people, while a small number of generally mild cases are reported among those who are vaccinated.
Vaccine sites available for the next week include*:
- Thursday, July 15th
– Lighthouse Community Charter School, 444 Hegenberger Rd., Oakland, 3-5pm
- Friday, July 16th
– El Shaddai/Mobile Dental, 565 East Lewelling Blvd., San Lorenzo, 11am-2pm (18+ drop ins only)
– First Presbyterian Church, 2490 Grove Way, Castro Valley, 5pm-8pm (18+ drop ins only)
– Civicorps, 1425 5th St., Oakland, 11am-12pm
– Old Decoto School, 600 G St., Union City, 4:30pm-7:30pm
- Saturday, July 17th
– Deaf Counseling Advocacy & Referral Agency, 1550 San Leandro Blvd., 9am-2:30pm
– Allen Temple, 8501 International Blvd., Oakland, 10am-2pm
– Old Decoto School, 600 G St., Union City, 1-4pm
– Weekes Community Center, 27182 Patrick Ave., Hayward, 10am-2pm
- Sunday, July 18th
– April Showers Program at Creekside Church, 951 MacArthur Blvd., San Leandro, 1pm-3pm (18+ drop ins only)
*Site hours subject to change.
Residents who are eligible and have not received a vaccination or haven’t received their second dose of a two-dose vaccination series are encouraged to call 510-208-4VAX (510-208-4829) or visit bit.ly/AlCoSignUp to arrange an appointment or drop by a location near them.
Just a day ago Marin County reported a spike in Delta variant cases, in addition to Contra Costa County.