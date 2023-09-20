(KRON) – Alameda County has implemented a mask mandate for “operators of specified Health Care Facilities.” This mandate is to combat the spread of COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) to “vulnerable patients and residents.”

The program will ensure that staff wear “high quality, well-fitting masks” whenever the workers are in patient care in the facility, regardless of vaccination status.

According to Alameda County, in the fall and winter of 2022, the waves of COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus were substantial. This year is predicted to be the same. Since 2020, 17 percent of Alameda County residents who have passed away from COVID-19 were Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF) residents.

November 1 at 12:01 a.m. will be the effective date for the mandatory mask. The last date of the mandate will be April 30, 2024, contingent on the Health Officer’s data on virus surveillance data.