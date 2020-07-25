Alameda County residents told to avoid gatherings as coronavirus cases surge

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — With another warm weekend ahead, Alameda County health officials are warning people not to gather in groups and to wear their masks.

This as cases surge in the that county, especially in the city of Oakland.

“We’ve let our guard down.”

A familiar warning Friday about COVID-19 — this time from health officials in Alameda County.

“Over the past month, we have seen more people infected by attending parties, social events and family gatherings,” Interim Alameda County Health Officer Dr. Nicholas Moss said.

Health officials say the new cases are mostly in younger adults, and these social gatherings are mostly responsible for the recent spike in cases, which now exceed 10,000 county wide — and with the city of Oakland accounting for almost half those cases.

“Oakland numbers are concerning,” Dr. Noha Aboelata, Roots Community Health Center, said. “But when we look at East Oakland, the cases are double or triple than the rest of Oakland — and they are doubling at a rapid rate.”

Officials encouraged people to wear masks and physically distance both indoors and out and association only with those in a household or a select social bubble, but people are getting that wrong as well.

“If your social bubble changes from Saturday to Wednesday that doesn’t work, Dr. Moss said. “If you are in two or three social bubbles at once that doesn’t work either. Social bubbles should be small and have the same people for three weeks, without mixing any bubbles.”

Alameda County officials say they have flattened the curve before and must do it again, and those case rates must go down before there is any further reopening.

