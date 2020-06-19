Alameda County restaurants can open for outdoor dining Friday

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — Alameda County is the last county to implement outdoor dining.

After seeing other counties reopening first, restaurants in Livermore know the drill.

Alameda County — the hot spot of COVID-19 in the Bay Area is now loosening restrictions.

People can soon dine outside, relief for small businesses on First Street in downtown Livermore.

“We’re looking forward to having everyone out here and be able to get some table service out here,” MJ Moreno said.

“It’s been an amazing road so far and we get to open tomorrow finally so it’s awesome,” Demitris Kaplanis said.

Kaplanis owns Demitri’s Taverna. The restaurant has been offering meals to-go to stay afloat.

Right now, customers who order takeout are welcome to eat their food outside but come Friday this will be full service for outdoor dining.

And it will be shared with four restaurants.

“We came together and formed some kind of unity here and it’s awesome,” Moreno said. “We’re here to help each other.”

MJ Moreno owns Azul. He says Friday’s reopening feels like the first day of business.

“We were closed for three months and we’re just happy to be open again,” he said.

For Kaplanis, seeing other parts of the state reopen gave a glimmer of hope.

“I got a bunch of friends in Sacramento who opened up way before us and I took a lot of ideas from them you know how they spaced out their social distancing,” Kaplanis said. “That’s actually the number one concern for all of us.”

Harpreet Singh will be reopening three of the Beer Baron locations in the county.

“It’s almost like opening three restaurants on the same day,” Singh said.

By now, the rules are familiar.

“We’ve got to abide by whatever the Alameda County environmental health is giving us some rules to follow so we’re going to make sure for all of us as a team, this group here is following all the rules,” Singh said.

People can dine with others in their “social bubble”, that’s groups of 6 people.

