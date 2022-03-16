ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — In preparation for spring break, the State has delivered approximately 275,000 at-home COVID-19 test kits to the Alameda County Office of Education.

The Office of Education said charters, private and earl education sites will also be receiving their kits soon.

The test kits are expected to be distributed ahead of spring break.

In Alameda County, nearly 90,000 children aged 5-12 have received their first shot (about 64% of the age group) and about 82,000 are now fully vaccinated (approximately 59%).