Alameda County Sheriff confirms another employee has died from coronavirus; 2nd in 24 hour period

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday night that another employee has died from coronavirus complications.

This is the second coronavirus-related death within the agency in the past 24 hours.

Officials say a professional non-sworn staff member died Friday evening, and say additional details will be provided at a later time.

It is with great sadness we can confirm that a professional non-sworn staff member of our agency has passed away this evening due to COVID-19 complications. This is our second employee to pass away in the past 24 hours due to COVID-19 . We will put out further info later. — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) July 25, 2020

An Alameda County sheriff’s deputy who’d been in intensive care for over three weeks lost his battle with coronavirus late Thursday night.

Deputy Oscar Rocha worked at the Santa Rita Jail which is dealing with an outbreak of positive cases. The 25-year veteran of the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office worked both in the court system as well as at the Santa Rita Jail.

