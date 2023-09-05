(KRON) — The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway missing child. Jessica Quej-Caal was last seen in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Aug. 22 at her home in the 2100 block of Meekland Avenue in Hayward, according to police.

Jessica is described as 16 years old, with long, straight, black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’3″ in height and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray polo shirt, red shorts and pink Crocs.

Police say Jessica is unfamiliar with public transportation and the surrounding area. She had a cell phone with her at the time she allegedly ran away and has used it to communicate via text app.

“We are all concerned about Jessica’s safety and are asking for your help to bring her home,” police said. Anyone with any information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.