(KRON) — The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 14-year-old girl last seen on Oct. 6 around 8 a.m. when she was being dropped off at Hayward High School.

Allison Bettencourt is a missing 14-year-old girl who is described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall and 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and dark brown hair that goes down to the middle of her back. The sheriff’s office said it does not know what she was wearing when she was last seen.

The 14-year-old is familiar with public transportation and the areas of Castro Valley, Hayward and Alameda, according to the sheriff’s office. Allison had a phone, but it is believed she did not have any money.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office at (510)-667-7721 or local law enforcement.