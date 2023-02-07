CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — An Alameda County Sheriff’s deputy crashed on westbound Interstate-580 in Castro Valley on Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported shortly after 12:30 p.m. near the Foothill Boulevard onramp.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the deputy suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. “Fortunately, our deputy is okay,” ACSO wrote on Twitter.

It was not clear how many vehicles were involved in the wreck. The California Highway Patrol said one person suffered major injuries.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

The CHP reopened all lanes of I-580 by 2 p.m. No other information was immediately available.