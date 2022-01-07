Alameda County Sheriff’s Office calls for freeway cameras

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – A $10,000 reward is being offered to find the person who shot and killed Alameda Sheriff’s cadet David Nguyen.

As the CHP investigation into the shooting continues, the sheriff’s office is now calling for surveillance cameras on freeways in Alameda County to help solve these crimes.

“I think video is extremely valuable. We just saw that recently with Kevin Nishita. They had the video of the car, even though they didn’t have the plate, and they were able to find that car eventually and made arrests on that case. Without that evidence, I am not sure that would have happened,” Sgt. JD Nelson said.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office is making that call for surveillance cameras in the wake of this week’s deadly freeway shooting, killing 28-year-old David Nguyen.

He is a deputy recruit who died after being shot while traveling on the 580 freeway in Oakland while heading home after a day of training at the sheriff’s academy in Dublin.

“Get the cameras out there so we can start solving some of these shootings,” Sgt. Nelson said.

Alameda County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Sgt. JD Nelson, says now is the time to take action on this before someone else is killed in a car-to-car shooting.

“With the plethora of shootings that we have had on the freeway, not just with our own recruit but with 22-month-old Jasper Wu, that somebody would say hey! It’s time to get cameras up, not just of the freeways but in the cities as well,” Sgt. Nelson said.

“We have had six deaths related to gun shootings on freeways in Oakland in the past year, and we have not closed out any of those in terms of solving and bringing someone to justice. We absolutely need camera technology,” Councilmember Loren Taylor reports.

However, Oakland city councilmember Loren Taylor says the right balance has to be struck between security and the privacy rights of Oakland residents.

“In Oakland we have a privacy advisory commission that helps us balance need to improve safety, using technology while making sure we don’t abuse access to that technology,” Taylor said.

Sgt. Nelson says there is no time to waste.

“I know that in Contra Costa County I know that they have a series of cameras that they have put on the freeways that have worked well in solving crimes. I am quite honestly amazed that system isn’t in place in Alameda County,” Sgt. Nelson said.