Alameda County Sheriff’s Office releases over 300 inmates to stop coronavirus spread

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif., (KRON) — In an effort to stop the novel coronavirus from spreading the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office released hundreds of individuals from their county jail.

The Sheriff’s Office announced on Twitter Thursday morning of releasing 314 individuals from their county jail. 247 individuals received sentence modifications resulting in their early release with an additional 67 individuals released by courts through an recognizance order.

The Sheriff’s Office said Thursday it will continue to release individuals when possible while protecting public safety.

