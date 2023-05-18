Two teenage girls are missing Thursday after they allegedly ran away from home, according to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office. Giselle and Heidi Ortega were last seen around 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Burbank Street in Hayward.

Giselle is 15 years old with long black hair and brown eyes. She stands about 5 feet 4 inches tall and 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black shirt, black jacket and black sandals. Heidi is 14 years old. She also has long black hair and brown eyes. She is 4 feet 11 inches tall and 120 pounds. Heidi was wearing black sweatpants, a black shirt, green camouflage jacket and black shoes.

Both girls each had a cellphone with them, according to the Sheriff’s Office. They are familiar with public transportation and may not have had any money with them, sheriff’s officials said. Anyone who can help locate the girls is asked to please call their local law enforcement office or the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office at (510) 667-7721.

