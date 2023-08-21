(BCN) — The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing at-risk woman from Hayward. MiaRochel Jones, also known as MiaRochel Saengkao, 34, left her mother’s residence on Camden Avenue about 6:30 a.m. Monday.

She is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighs approximately 260 pounds, has a short black afro and was last seen wearing a blue sleeping gown with pink slippers. Deputies said the missing woman is considered at-risk and has been diagnosed with bi-polar disorder, schizophrenia, depression, and an unknown liver condition that results in seizures.

“Mia is developmentally delayed, and has mental acuity of a teenager,” deputies said in a missing persons statement.

According to law enforcement, she is familiar with the areas of Hayward, San Leandro, and Oakland. Jones is known to frequent the Creekside Center in Hayward and Bayfair Center in San Leandro.

Anyone who locates the missing woman is asked to contact the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office at 510-667-7721.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.