Alameda County sheriff’s recruit killed in Oakland freeway shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office says they are all heart broken and disturbed one of their own deputy recruits was the next person to be struck and killed by gunfire while driving on a Bay Area freeway.

Video of sheriff’s deputies lined up outside Highland Hospital escorting his body with an American flag over him.

CHP Oakland is investigating the deadly freeway shooting that happened at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on 580 West on the MacArthur Maze before the Bay Bridge Toll Plaza.

The shooter fired a gun into the personal car of the recruit, hitting and causing him to crash into a guardrail.

When officers arrived – he was immediately taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The name of the police academy recruit has not been released yet.

Sgt. J.D. Nelson, a spokesman for the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, caught up with KRON4 on the phone Tuesday night. He’s in shock this type of senseless violence continues to happen on Bay Area freeways.

“It’s just awful it has come to this where people just fire on people on the freeway. I’m just at a loss for words. It’s kind of hitting home today. It’ just an awful awful experience,” Sgt. Nelson said.