Alameda County Sheriff’s technician dies from coronavirus complications

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Friends and family are remembering an Alameda County Sheriff’s technician who died from coronavirus complications Friday evening.
The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office confirmed 61-year-old Valerie Leon died Friday around 6:30 p.m. at the Kaiser Hospital in Modesto.
Leon joined the Sheriff’s Office in 1997 and worked different jobs including the Rene C Davidson Courthouse in Oakland.
During the course of the coronavirus pandemic, she was on assignment to the Coroner’s Bureau where she worked in administration, officials say.
“Once again it is with a heavy heart we must announce the passing of one of our own. Valerie was just a wonderful and loving person with a bright smile. She loved her job, community, family and friends. We are truly heartbroken at her passing,” Sheriff Greg Ahern said.
Leon is survived by her children Brandon Perez and his wife Sarah Perez, Frank Perez and his wife Josephine Perez and her youngest son Michael Leon. She is also survived by her 13 grandchildren who she adored.
Services for Leon will be announced at a later time.
