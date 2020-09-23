Alameda County Sheriff’s wife speaks out after losing husband to COVID-19

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The widow of a Bay Area Sheriff’s Deputy who died from COVID is speaking out to KRON4 News.

Maureen Ennor Rocha says she and her whole family still can’t believe what happened.

“We really didn’t think he was going to die until that day, when we got the call and had to go out there and I still really didn’t believe it, I didn’t want to believe it,” Maureen Ennor Rocha said.

Maureen’s husband, Alameda County Sheriff’s Deputy Oscar Rocha, passed away from COVID-19 — Wednesday will mark three months since his death.

The two were high school friends getting married later in life – just 7 years ago.

Maureen shared that in January, the two planned to retire — that won’t happen now.

Now, Maureen is trying to cope with how the 25 year veteran of the sheriff’s department is no longer by her side.

“I know that Oscar loved the strong woman I was, single mom. He wouldn’t want me to be having a bad day but it is difficult, difficult to put myself first, to sleep, to eat, I am trying to do all the things people tell me to do, but it is hard,” Maureen said.

Maureen says her children worry about her and she them.

“My son loved Oscar. We are all devastated,” Maureen said.

Maureen got sick as well with COVID the same time oscar fell ill. She says she isn’t angry about the virus but wants people to take it seriously.

“I don’t want anyone to go through what I have gone through. Go to the hospital if you are sick. Take care of yourself. Go to the doctor,” Maureen said.