Alameda County stay-at-home order likely to extend

ALAMEDA (KRON) – Alameda’s Public Health Department released a statement saying that its stay-at-home orders are likely to be in place until they are lifted by California State officials.

Under State guidelines ICU availability must rise above 15% in the region, and be projected to hold for four weeks, before restrictions can start to be lifted.

Currently ICU availability is at 3% in the Bay Area.

“We cannot communicate next steps until the State formally announces our region’s status,” the department said in a tweet. “We are experiencing the biggest surge of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Please stay home and wear a mask if you must leave for essential activities.

The State is expected to give an update on the COVID-19 situation Saturday.

While some businesses will have to remain closed, some help is on the way.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom released a $227 billion budget plan Friday which would turn a $15 billion windfall because of surging tax revenues into economic relief.

His budget proposal comes as the state faces “a challenge the likes of which we never expected,” Newsom said. “Our numbers changed, but our values did not.”

Newsom said his plan addresses five urgent needs: Vaccinating people against coronavirus, reopening schools, supporting small businesses, getting money into people’s pockets and preparing for wildfires, for which he includes $1 billion.