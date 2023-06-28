(BCN) — Alameda County Superior Court announced this week plans to expand its electronic case management system to include the filing of family law, probate, mental health and adoption documents this fall. The electronic file system, called eCourt, will streamline the process of filing court documents and monitoring cases, according to an Alameda County Superior Court press release. In the new system, nearly all documents will be filed online, rather than in person or through fax.

According to the press release, this transition will streamline the process of filing, monitoring and accessing documents in the court system. Attorneys will be encouraged to begin using the new system on Sept. 5, but it will not become mandatory until Oct. 23.

This system will also benefit those representing themselves in the legal system, or in cases involving family court or the execution of wills which sometimes do not involve attorneys, as residents of Alameda County will no longer be required to file court documents in person and can do so at their own pace, said Paul Rosynsky, an Alameda County Superior Court spokesperson.

The county will offer online demonstrations of the eCourt system beginning this week, with an information session for filing documents related to the validation of wills at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. A demonstration of family law filing will be held on July 11. Those interested can register at https://forms.office.com/g/GN5aVecrzX.

KRON On is streaming live news now

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.