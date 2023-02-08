ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Alameda County Supervisor Richard Valle died, according to a statement sent out by his colleague Nate Miley on Wednesday.

Valle served on the Board of Supervisors for 10 years, representing his hometown of Union City, Hayward, Newark and parts of Fremont. Authorities did not release his cause of death.

Valle is the second member of the Alameda County Board of Supervisors to die in office in recent years. District 3 Supervisor Wilma Chan was struck and killed by a vehicle in Alameda in November 2021.

Read statements from local politicians about Valle below:

Alameda County Supervisor Nate Miley: I am devasted to learn of the passing of my colleague and friend. Richard Valle was a champion for his District, especially his hometown of Union City. During his 10 years of service on the Board of Supervisors, Richard fought for safety-net services, mental health programs and was a tireless supporter of Saint Rose Hospital. He uplifted community volunteers through a highly successful annual volunteer appreciation event, promoted walkable neighborhoods through the Niles Canyon Stroll and Roll and educated the community about STEM programing through Science in the Park. He was an advocate for at-risk youth, job development programs, and was a steadfast champion for organized labor. My condolences to his wife, children, grandchildren, staff and to all those lucky enough to call Richard a friend. Rest in peace Supervisor Valle.

Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price: We are saddened to hear about the passing of Alameda County Supervisor Richard Valle. My Office sends its condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, and all those who knew him in Alameda County. Rest in peace Supervisor.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin: Deeply saddened to learn of the heartbreaking news of Supervisor Richard Valle’s passing. He was a champion for working families & social justice. As a Latino leader he was a role model for many of us. My heart goes out to his family, friends & colleagues. Richard Valle Presente!

Oakland City Councilmember Kevin Jenkins: Today, I mourn the loss of Alameda County Supervisor Richard Valle, beloved colleague and dedicated public servant. His passion for environmental and social justice was unparalleled, and his commitment to community will endure.