(KRON) — The Alameda County Board of Supervisors has voted to authorize a proposal for a countywide state of emergency on homelessness.

Although the county believes it’s not a “state of emergency “ yet, they have approved to start working on a plan. The resolution proposed by the board president would direct the county’s Office of Homeless Care and Coordination (OHCC) to lead the research.

They would be tasked to develop an “emergency response plan to homelessness” for the county and come back to the board with recommendations within 60 days.

Homelessness in the county has been rising. A recent county survey shows the homeless population has increased 22 percent since 2019, and 73 percent of the homeless residents are unsheltered.

As of early 2022, Alameda County had at least 9,700 unhoused residents on a given night. OHCC said if a local state of emergency is declared, it would unlock tools the county can use to streamline the creation of housing and requests for state and federal funding.

In 2022, the City and County of Los Angeles declared a state of emergency on homelessness.