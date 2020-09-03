Alameda County to allow hair salons, barber shops to operate indoors beginning Friday

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Alameda County hair salons and barber shops can reopen indoor operations beginning Friday, Sept. 4, the county announced Wednesday.

This in response to California’s new Blueprint for a Safer Economy, which categorizes counties by color-coded tiers.

At last check, Alameda County is in the purple tier, which means there is widespread COVID-19 in the county.

Other sectors impacted by the new State measure including retail stores, which now have a 25% capacity limit, and grocery stores with a 50% capacity limit.

Additionally, outdoor dance classes can resume as part of the outdoor non-contact fitness classes, and outdoor mini-golf, batting cages, driving ranges and kart racing may resume.

Shared play structures continue to be closed, including bounce houses, ball pits and playgrounds.

Click here for a list of businesses that are currently allowed to open in Alameda County.

