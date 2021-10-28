Alameda County to ease mask requirements

A visitor wearing a mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 passes a sign requiring masks, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Alameda County Public Health Department announced that it will be rolling back masking requirements in certain situations next month.

Starting November 1, participating businesses, organizations, or hosts must verify that all patrons, employees, and attendees are fully vaccinated before allowing people to participate without face coverings inside their facilities. There can be no more than 100 persons present at these facilities. Those present must also not have COVID-19 symptoms.

Eligible settings are in controlled spaces not open to the general public, including offices, gyms and fitness centers, employee commuter vehicles, and organized gatherings in other indoor settings where a group gathers on a regular basis, like religious gatherings.

The following may be accepted as proof of vaccination.

A Vaccination Card issued by the CDC or a foreign governmental jurisdiction which includes the name of the person vaccinated, the type of vaccine provided, and the date(s) the dose or doses were administered; OR

A photo or copy of a Vaccination Card either as a hardcopy or stored on a phone or electronic device; OR

Documentation of vaccination from a health care provider; OR

A personal digital COVID-19 vaccine record issued by the State of California and available by going to https://myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov/ or similar documentation issued by another state, local, or foreign governmental jurisdiction

“Vaccinated people are less likely to become infected with COVID-19, especially if those around them are also vaccinated, and they are less likely to experience severe disease,” said Dr. Nicholas Moss, Health Officer for Alameda County. “Allowing vaccinated people to remove their masks in these limited, controlled settings carries lower risk. If vaccinated people choose to continue wearing masks, they should feel comfortable doing so.”

Masking continues to be required in indoor K-12 school settings, bars, restaurants, retail stores, health care facilities, public transit and adult and senior care facilities.

California continues to require face coverings for all unvaccinated persons in indoor public spaces.

Alameda County is following similar easing of orders in San Francisco, Marin, Sonoma, and Contra Costa counties due to a steady decline in cases and hospitalizations since summer peaks.

Businesses and workplaces can continue to require indoor masking of everyone in these non-public places if they choose and employees and patrons can choose to wear a mask indoors if they prefer.

“We’re looking forward to the day when we can safely remove all masking requirements,” said Dr. Moss. “To help us get there, we strongly encourage every eligible, unvaccinated person to get vaccinated as soon as possible. If you are 65 and older or have increased risk of severe illness due to other health or risk factors or are otherwise eligible, get your booster dose. Keep taking COVID safety precautions to reduce the risk of spread: wear your mask in all required settings, wash your hands, and gather in small groups and outside or in well-ventilated environments when possible.”

Alameda County previously announced criteria to lift its indoor masking requirements for all public settings, including when 80 percent of all residents are fully vaccinated. Although approximately 84 percent of eligible County residents are fully vaccinated, as of October 27, only 71.6 percent of all Alameda County residents were fully vaccinated.