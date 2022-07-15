OAKLAND (BCN) — An Alameda County employee was injured by a bullet fired from a mile away following the Oakland A’s game on July 4, according to a verbal report Friday to commissioners of the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Authority, which manages RingCentral Coliseum where the A’s play. Gunfire that evening injured six people, police said. All are expected to recover or have recovered, Coliseum Authority executive director Henry Gardner said Friday.

Oakland police responded to the Coliseum at about 9:30 p.m. to investigate injuries there, police said. Officers located three people who said they were injured by bullets. A fourth person turned up at a hospital on the Fourth of July and a fifth person told police on July 5. Police on July 7 said a sixth person told them of injuries suffered after the game.

The county employee, 26, required surgery after a whole bullet lodged in her hand, according to Friday morning’s verbal report from the county’s Chief Deputy Auditor Melissa Wilk. Wilk did not release the employee’s name.

A rifle was fired that night, Gardner said that police told him. Police said initially thought fans were struck by only bullet fragments. But earlier this week, police said officers using metal detectors on July 5 located fragments, deformed rounds and intact rounds.

In the same news advisory, police said that some of the victims were struck by whole bullets. Patrons for the most part were unaware of the gunfire, Gardner said. Police said they will continue to work with Oakland A’s security to keep fans safe.

Police are offering an award of up to $20,000 for information leading to an arrest or arrests in the case. Anyone with information can call the department’s felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.

