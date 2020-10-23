Alameda County’s worship services and more businesses can reopen

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Alameda County is seeing some stability when it comes to new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, which has allowed businesses to operate with fewer restrictions starting Friday.

While the county is still in California’s orange tier for COVID-19 risk, the following restrictions were lifted:

Indoor family entertainment centers may open activities that are naturally socially distanced, like bowling alleys and climbing walls (up to 25% capacity)

Indoor dining up to 25% capacity or less than 100 people, whichever is less

Indoor worship services up to 25% capacity or less than 100 people, whichever is less

Indoor movie theaters up to 25% capacity or less than 100 people per screen, whichever is less

Expansion of indoor gyms and fitness enters up to 25% capacity, but indoor pools not permitted to open

Expansion of outdoor non-contact fitness classes up to 20 people, including the instructor

Expansion of wedding and funeral services up to 25% of venue capacity or 100 people, whichever is less

The businesses still have to keep safety measures, like social distancing, sanitizing and enforcing face masks.

